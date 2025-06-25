Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Country singer Chase Rice performs for Soldiers, families and friends during a music concert for Salute to Summer, a multi-day event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27,2025. Soldiers, Families and the local community enjoyed the Salute to Summer concert creating bonds between Fort Stewart and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard)