Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to Summer Concert [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salute to Summer Concert

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Country singer Chase Rice performs for Soldiers, families and friends during a music concert for Salute to Summer, a multi-day event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27,2025. Soldiers, Families and the local community enjoyed the Salute to Summer concert creating bonds between Fort Stewart and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Darnell Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9137979
    VIRIN: 252706-A-HP112-1002
    Resolution: 4615x3077
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert
    Salute to Summer Concert 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer 2025
    Salute to Summer concert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download