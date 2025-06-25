22nd MEU (SOC) | Harrier Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), prepares for takeoff during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 24, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22MEU(SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sharon Errisuriz)