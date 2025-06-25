Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU (SOC) | Harrier Flight Ops [Image 2 of 8]

    22nd MEU (SOC) | Harrier Flight Ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Sharon Errisuriz 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), prepares for flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 24, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22MEU(SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sharon Errisuriz)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9137953
    VIRIN: 250625-M-SR021-1005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
