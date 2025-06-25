Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army military police officers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, listen to a block of instruction on the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, during Human Rights & Humanitarian Law training, June 22, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)