U.S. Army Sgt. Chase Epperson, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command pays close attention to a lecture led by Mongolian Armed Forces 2nd Lt. M. Baasanbat, a training officer assigned to Unit 342, during Human Rights & Humanitarian Law training, June 22, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)