250626-N-HS821-2019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2025) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Benjamin Engeldinger performs regularly-scheduled maintenance aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9137842
|VIRIN:
|250626-N-HS821-2019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.