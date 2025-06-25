Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort

250626-A-DT406-1186 COLÓN, Panama (June 26, 2025) Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, assistant adjutant general of the Air Missouri National Guard, poses for a photo with Continuing Promise 2025 leadership aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|06.26.2025
|06.27.2025 21:17
|9137791
|250626-A-DT406-1186
|7315x4879
|3.22 MB
|COLÓN, PA
|4
|0
