Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort

    COLÓN, PANAMA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250626-A-DT406-1286 COLÓN, Panama (June 26, 2025) Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, assistant adjutant general of the Air Missouri National Guard, tours the CT scanning room aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9137790
    VIRIN: 250626-A-DT406-1286
    Resolution: 7180x4789
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: COLÓN, PA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort
    Brigadier General Lanaghan Visits USNS Comfort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download