DV Day: Shepard Point IRT Progress

Key leaders from the National Guard Bureau’s Innovative Readiness Training program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Native Village of Eyak and City of Cordova visited Shepard Point, Alaska June 25, 2025, to observe the progress of an ongoing construction project. National Guardsmen and U.S. Marine Corps reservists specializing in horizonal and vertical construction made their way to Cordova, Alaska from across the country to assist with the effort. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)