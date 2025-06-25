Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DV Day: Shepard Point IRT Progress [Image 9 of 20]

    DV Day: Shepard Point IRT Progress

    CORDOVA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Key leaders from the National Guard Bureau’s Innovative Readiness Training program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Native Village of Eyak and City of Cordova visited Shepard Point, Alaska June 25, 2025, to observe the progress of an ongoing construction project. National Guardsmen and U.S. Marine Corps reservists specializing in horizonal and vertical construction made their way to Cordova, Alaska from across the country to assist with the effort. The IRT program is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Defense that leverages the skills and capabilities of military personnel to support civil-military cooperation, humanitarian missions, and community development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 9137765
    VIRIN: 250625-Z-SR689-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: CORDOVA, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DV Day: Shepard Point IRT Progress [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Construction
    National Guard
    Cordova
    Innovative Readines Training

