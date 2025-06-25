2nd Communications Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ted McDevitt, 2nd Communications Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 2nd CS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. A change of command signifies the formal and ceremonious transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)