    2nd Communications Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    2nd Communications Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ted McDevitt, 2nd Communications Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 2nd CS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 26, 2025. A change of command signifies the formal and ceremonious transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 16:54
    Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Communications Squadron

