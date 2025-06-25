Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Departs from Naval Station Norfolk [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Departs from Naval Station Norfolk

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.24.2025

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Jwanyeah Alexander, assigned to air department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), mans the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, June 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    VIRIN: 250624-N-XH664-1158
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
