USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Departs from Naval Station Norfolk

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), prepare to man the rails as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, June 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Greenwood)