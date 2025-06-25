Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony

    GERMANY

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Public Health Command Europe’s outgoing commander, Col. Paul Lang, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command, Europe and incoming commander, Col. Anastasia McKay, returning after they passed the colors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 06:27
    Photo ID: 9135437
    VIRIN: 250627-A-FU201-2740
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony
    Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Public Health Command Europe welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download