Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 06:27 Photo ID: 9135437 VIRIN: 250627-A-FU201-2740 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 4.07 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Public Health Command Europe's Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.