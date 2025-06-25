Public Health Command Europe welcomes new commander

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Public Health Command Europe held a Change of Command ceremony June 27 as the command's outgoing commander, Col. Paul Lang, relinquished his command to Col. Anastasia McKay.



The ceremony officially passed PHCE leadership to McKay, who most recently served as the Command Surgeon for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command through June 2025.



This will be McKay’s second command position.



"Our mission directly impacts, readiness, resilience, and the health of our force across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East," McKay said. "I am proud to join our team."



A change of command is a long-held military tradition. The ceremony is a symbolic passing of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commanding officer to another and is often the first time the unit sees the new commander and the last time they see the outgoing commander. The ceremony ensures Soldiers are never left without official guidance and it signifies the allegiance of Soldiers to their commander.



The outgoing commander reflected on his time in command of PHCE.

"Public Health Command has consistently risen to the occasion, we have enhanced the readiness across the theater, ensuring our forces are healthy and prepared to answer the call," Lang said. "The past few years have demanded much but yielded event greater achievements."



Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Medical Readiness Command, Europe commanding general and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Surgeon, hosted the ceremony.



During his remarks, Giraud acknowledged Lang's service and dedication to the organization, as well as his wife and family's support for the Army family.



Lang is departing PHCE to assume the position of Deputy Chief of Staff for Force Health Protection at U.S. Army Medical Command.



Public Health Command Europe is made up of more than 400 Soldiers and civilians stationed in six countries, and reached its initial operating capability Oct. 1, 2010, combining the assets of the legacy U.S. Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine-Europe and European Regional Veterinary Command.



Public Health Command Europe provides integrated, comprehensive, and global veterinary and preventive medicine support, that includes: occupational and environmental medicine, laboratory services, veterinary services, health promotion and wellness, environmental health and engineering, occupational health services, and epidemiology and disease surveillance. This support is provided for garrisons, training areas, and contingency and combat forces operating in United States European Command, United States Africa Command, and United States Central Command. The range of support routinely spans throughout 40 countries in a given year.



