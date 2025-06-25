Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Fire and Emergency Services, a fire alarm dispatcher receives a Farewell

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Fire and Emergency Services, a fire alarm dispatcher receives a Farewell

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    From left, Yoshiichi Sato, a fire alarm dispatcher assigned to Fire and Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, receives a bouquet of flowers from Tomoyuri Hentona, also a fire alarm dispatcher, during a retirement roll call ceremony for Sato held June 25 at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 02:15
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Torii Station
    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa
    Retirement Ceremony 2025

