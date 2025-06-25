U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Fire and Emergency Services, a fire alarm dispatcher receives a Farewell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Yoshiichi Sato, a fire alarm dispatcher assigned to Fire and Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa; and Dean Turner, chief of FES, pose for a photo during Sato’s retirement ceremony June 25 at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)