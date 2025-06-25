Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250625-N-PQ411-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2025) Ensign Elijah Zinn grabs food in the galley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)