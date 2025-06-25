250625-N-HS821-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Taylor Thomas tests the purity of JP5 fuel samples aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
