Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250625-N-HS821-1023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) 3rd Class Taylor Thomas tests the purity of JP5 fuel samples aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA/FEP prepares the ship and crew for full integration as a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 01:51
    Photo ID: 9135157
    VIRIN: 250625-N-HS821-1023
    Resolution: 4907x3271
    Size: 1002.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download