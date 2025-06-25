Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean War 75th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. service members with the Joint Service Color Guard retires the colors during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. The event marked 72 years of the U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance, and highlighted security cooperation, bilateral ties, and shared commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 18:58
    Photo ID: 9134691
    VIRIN: 250625-M-BF878-1230
    Resolution: 5652x3770
    Size: 16.98 MB
    Location: CAMP HM SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Korean War
    Joint Service
    Punch Bowl
    Partners and Allies
    USINOPACOM

