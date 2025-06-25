Korean War 75th Anniversary Ceremony

Republic of Korea Kyeong Oh Kwon, vocalist, performs the ROK national anthem during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. The event marked 72 years of the U.S. and ROK alliance, and highlighted security cooperation, bilateral ties, and shared commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)
