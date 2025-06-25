Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 26, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9133438
|VIRIN:
|250626-D-SX673-5259
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 13 of 13], by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.