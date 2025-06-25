Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 8 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Kashif Basharat 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 26, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9133436
    VIRIN: 250626-D-SX673-7416
    Resolution: 7858x5251
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 13 of 13], by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing
    SD, CJCS Conduct Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download