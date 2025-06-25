Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Addysyn Tobar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Royal Moroccan Navy Commodore Salim Chergui, chief of central maritime sector, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, right, exchange gifts at a bilateral engagement in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 26, 2025. African Maritime Forces Summit is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Addysyn Tobar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9133419
    VIRIN: 250626-M-MW994-5006
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Addysyn Tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement
    AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    African Partnership
    AMFS
    AMFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download