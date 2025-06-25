AMFS 2025 Bilateral Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Moroccan Navy Commodore Salim Chergui, chief of central maritime sector, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, right, exchange gifts at a bilateral engagement in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 26, 2025. African Maritime Forces Summit is a summit that seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Addysyn Tobar)