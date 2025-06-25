Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 25, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 25, 2025) U.S. Army Spc. Bryson Joens, assigned to 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, speaks to students of the Acts Community School during a pet ownership and care lecture as part of Pacific Partnership 2025 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 25, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)