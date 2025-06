Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 25, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (June 25, 2025) (From left to right) U.S. Navy Capt. Mark B. Stefanik, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP-25), U.S. Navy Cmdr. Krystal Chunaco, Director of Medical Operations with PP-25, and U.S. Army Capt. Levi Jackson, assigned to 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, provide pet ownership and care lessons to the students of the Acts Community School during PP-25 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga, June 25, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)