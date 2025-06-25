Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 24, 2025) Cmdr. Melanie Carmody relieved Capt. Jose Suris as Officer in Charge of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Port Hueneme, during a time-honored Change of Charge Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, June 24, 2025. NMRTU PH, a detachment from NMRTC Camp Pendleton, provides the highest quality of healthcare to maintain Fleet readiness and ensure Navy and Marine Corps members are ready to deploy. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
