Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge [Image 9 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 24, 2025) Cmdr. Melanie Carmody relieved Capt. Jose Suris as Officer in Charge of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Port Hueneme, during a time-honored Change of Charge Ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, June 24, 2025. NMRTU PH, a detachment from NMRTC Camp Pendleton, provides the highest quality of healthcare to maintain Fleet readiness and ensure Navy and Marine Corps members are ready to deploy. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9131288
    VIRIN: 250624-N-AS200-2042
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge [Image 24 of 24], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Port Hueneme conducts Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Port Hueneme
    Change of Charge
    NR-NPASE-W
    Navy Medicine Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download