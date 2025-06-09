Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian and U.S. Forces Celebrate Completion of Expeditionary Boat Ramp During BALTOPS 25 [Image 2 of 9]

    Latvian and U.S. Forces Celebrate Completion of Expeditionary Boat Ramp During BALTOPS 25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Latvian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Janis Auce, Mine Squadron Commander, delivers remarks at a completion ceremony recognizing the joint construction of an expeditionary boat ramp with Latvian Armed Forces, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 14, and U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2d Marine Logistics Group, during BALTOPS 25 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 20, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 06:26
    Photo ID: 9125928
    VIRIN: 250620-N-XT273-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Latvia
    22NCR
    8thESB
    NCB14
    BALTOPS25

