    31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9]

    31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations

    CORAL SEA

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.) prepare to conduct flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 21, 2025. Marines with VMM 265 (Rein.) conduct flight operations consisting of MV-22B Ospreys helicopter and CH-53E Super Stallions, demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9125633
    VIRIN: 250621-M-BA875-1497
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deterrence
    readiness
    lethality
    combat-ready
    Multi-domain
    rapid-response

