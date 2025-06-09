31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Animal Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, get into a MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.) during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, June 21, 2025. Marines with VMM 265 (Rein.) conduct flight operations consisting of MV-22B Ospreys helicopter and CH-53E Super Stallions, demonstrating multi-domain transport capabilities of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)