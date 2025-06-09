Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza

    SILVER SPRINGS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    250621-N-IX644-1013 (June 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jodi Fiorenzano, left, a native of Orlando, Florida, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, places a Madagascar hissing cockroach in a participants hand during Bugapalooza at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Springs, Maryland, June 21. Navy entomologists attended Bugapalooza to inspire the next generation of scientists by sharing their passion for insects and showcasing how their work supports global health and Navy readiness (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9125567
    VIRIN: 250621-N-IX644-1013
    Resolution: 1080x1512
    Size: 1023.06 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRINGS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza
    Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download