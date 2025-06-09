Navy Entomologists Inspire Future Scientists at Bugapalooza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250621-N-IX644-1016 (June 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Kathryn Barnes, left, a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Lt. Jacob Kabbah, a native of Liberia, both assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speak with a child about arthropods during Bugapalooza at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Springs, Maryland, June 21. Navy entomologists attended Bugapalooza to inspire the next generation of scientists by sharing their passion for insects and showcasing how their work supports global health and Navy readiness (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)