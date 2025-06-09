Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jarom Dille, from Flag Staff, Arizona, left, goes over a check list with Seaman Johnathan Brown, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right, during a damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)