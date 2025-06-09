Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kevin Inerarity, from Sarasota, Florida, unravels an aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) hose reel during a damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 9125553
    VIRIN: 250603-N-ZS816-1052
    Resolution: 5982x3988
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    DESRON 15
    ETT
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

