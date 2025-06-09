U.S. Marines, Department of Homeland Security police guard federal building

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attached to Task Force 51, guards a federal building in Los Angeles, June 20, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)