    U.S. Marines, Department of Homeland Security police guard federal building [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Marines, Department of Homeland Security police guard federal building

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres  

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attached to Task Force 51, guard a federal building in Los Angeles, June 20, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 9125545
    VIRIN: 250620-M-IP954-2018
    Resolution: 6052x4037
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Department of Homeland Security police guard federal building [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Task Force 51
    Federal Building

