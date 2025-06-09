USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Benjamin Krizek, from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Ryan Nguyen, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, right, man a .50 caliber machine gun on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, June 16. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)