USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy Lopez, from Grass Valley, California, watches for safety concerns as he leans against the Mark 45 5-inch gun on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, June 16. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)