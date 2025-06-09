Ralph Johnson Sailors participate in Small Arms Qualification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Preston Reed from Tyler, Texas, right, supervises as Fire Controlman 2nd Class Josue Castillo from Pittsburg, California, left, loads an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)