    Ralph Johnson Sailors participate in Small Arms Qualification Course [Image 2 of 5]

    Ralph Johnson Sailors participate in Small Arms Qualification Course

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Chief Fire Controlman Wyatt Gallingerlong from Cornelius, Oregon, aims an M4 carbine down range during a small arms qualification course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, June 5. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9125480
    VIRIN: 250605-N-ZS816-3013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, Ralph Johnson Sailors participate in Small Arms Qualification Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qualifications
    Readiness
    DESRON 15
    Gun Shoot
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

