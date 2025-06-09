Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss [Image 8 of 9]

    23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 23d Air Task Force conduct a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during an expeditionary skills exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 16, 2025. The expeditionary skills exercise enhanced deployment readiness by training Airmen to operate in austere environments and perform tasks outside their primary career fields, reinforcing the Mission Ready Airmen concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9125461
    VIRIN: 250616-F-UV910-7898
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

