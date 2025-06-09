23d Air Task Force Conducts First Deployment Exercise at Fort Bliss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 23d Air Task Force act as enemies attacking a forward operating base during an expeditionary skills exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 16, 2025. The expeditionary skills exercise enhanced deployment readiness by training Airmen to operate in austere environments and perform tasks outside their primary career fields, reinforcing the Mission Ready Airmen concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell)