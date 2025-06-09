Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Security Forces Squadron

    50th Security Forces Squadron

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Security Forces Squadron (50 SFS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, COLO., on June 12, 2025. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Commander, Space Base Delta 1, U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bruno, assumed command of 50 SFS from the outgoing commander, USAF Lt Col Dayne Foote. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

