SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 50th Security Forces Squadron (50 SFS) conducted its Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, COLO., on June 12, 2025. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Commander, Space Base Delta 1, U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Bruno, assumed command of 50 SFS from the outgoing commander, USAF Lt Col Dayne Foote. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9125211
|VIRIN:
|250612-X-DA809-1018
|Resolution:
|8207x5471
|Size:
|17.2 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
