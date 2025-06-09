This communist leaflet advised American soldiers of the risks of resistance and argued the “safest place is really behind the Communist lines.”
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9125204
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-SE658-7664
|Resolution:
|2156x3000
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean War Propaganda Leaflets (1950-1953) [Image 2 of 2], by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Korean War Propaganda Leaflets (1950-1953)
