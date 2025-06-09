Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean War Propaganda Leaflets (1950-1953) [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    An example of a Safe Conduct Pass targeted at Chinese soldiers. The pass includes instructions to American troops to treat surrendering soldiers with honor.

    military intelligence
    Korean War
    USAICoE
    propaganda
    psychological warfare
    This Week in MI History

