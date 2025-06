Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in a maritime boarding officer course and personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Training Team and Fourteenth District pose for a photo in Apia, Samoa, June 19, 2025. The course included a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy Apia, Samoa)