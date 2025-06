Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Training Team and Fourteenth District and participants in a maritime boarding officer course and pose for a photo in Apia, Samoa, June 19, 2025. The course covered topics such as international maritime law, practical boarding scenarios, arrest and detention protocols, and boarding procedures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy U.S. Embassy Apia, Samoa)