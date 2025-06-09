Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Qualification | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp [Image 4 of 4]

    M4 Qualification | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Skyler Shockey, Wichita State University, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, qualifies with the M4 carbine during the weapons qualification on Fort Knox, Ky., June 14, 2025. The qualification assesses Cadets’ ability to hit targets up to 300 meters away. To pass they must hit 23 out of 40 targets to qualify with their primary weapon system. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9125199
    VIRIN: 250614-O-MN346-1010
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 739.08 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

