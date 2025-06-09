M4 Qualification | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Skyler Shockey, Wichita State University, 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, qualifies with the M4 carbine during the weapons qualification on Fort Knox, Ky., June 14, 2025. The qualification assesses Cadets’ ability to hit targets up to 300 meters away. To pass they must hit 23 out of 40 targets to qualify with their primary weapon system. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office